Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $108.32 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 857351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

