Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,377 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $106.13 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.