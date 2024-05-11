Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 67,218 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of PENN Entertainment worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,792,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 112.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 132,392 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

