Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.19% of FormFactor worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Citigroup upped their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,413 shares of company stock worth $2,484,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

