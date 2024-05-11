Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $271.70 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
