Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,621,336,000 after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,033,000 after acquiring an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 91.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 698,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management by 53.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,303,000 after purchasing an additional 506,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $142.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $80.07 and a twelve month high of $144.35.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,904,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

