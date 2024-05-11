Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Cabot worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cabot alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 0.1 %

CBT stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.43. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.