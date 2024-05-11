Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 104,673 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 129.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.8 %

SPR opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.