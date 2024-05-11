Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,788 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.