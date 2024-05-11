Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,634 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of CONMED worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 67.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 80,036 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CONMED by 32.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 278,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 67,866 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in CONMED by 398.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 62,677 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

