Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 313,302 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,302 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,165.00.

National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $71.21 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

