Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,772 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of SouthState worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SouthState alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

SouthState Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.16 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.