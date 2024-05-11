Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

