Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1,920,996 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

