Needham & Company LLC Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

