Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $608.01 and last traded at $609.94. 1,012,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,340,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $612.09.

Specifically, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

