New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tennant by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,558.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tennant Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TNC opened at $106.31 on Friday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

