New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 97.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

