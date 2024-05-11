New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 170.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $301.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.