New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 121.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

