New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Repay worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Repay by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Repay by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repay by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repay Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.33 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPAY
Insider Buying and Selling at Repay
In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Repay Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Repay
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.