New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Repay worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Repay by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Repay by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repay by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.33 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

