New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.