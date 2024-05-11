New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,186,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,131 shares of company stock worth $4,377,219 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of R stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.60 and a 1-year high of $128.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

