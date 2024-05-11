New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

