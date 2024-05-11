New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 113,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,193,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,190,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $21,853,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $7,716,283. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $56.70 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.