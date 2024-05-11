New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,233 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FormFactor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,413 shares of company stock worth $2,484,512 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

