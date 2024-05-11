New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in EPR Properties by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 52.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.64.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

