New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 291.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,785,587.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,785,587.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,306 shares of company stock worth $11,010,784 over the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Squarespace Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -764.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Squarespace

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.