NEXGEL (NXGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. NEXGEL has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 77.19% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.
NEXGEL Price Performance
NASDAQ:NXGL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.80. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.
NEXGEL Company Profile
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
