NEXGEL (NXGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. NEXGEL has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 77.19% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:NXGL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.80. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

In related news, CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III acquired 47,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $100,001.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott Robert Henry acquired 23,697 shares of NEXGEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $50,000.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,735 shares in the company, valued at $286,400.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III bought 47,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $100,001.34. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

