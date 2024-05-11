Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Up 3.8%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Nickel 28 Capital Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

