NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.6% on Insider Selling

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $91.80 and last traded at $91.88. Approximately 2,871,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,080,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.39.

Get NIKE alerts:

Specifically, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.