Noble Financial Comments on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

GLDD opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 439,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 366,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

