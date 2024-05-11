North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE NOA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 76,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

