Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 327,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

