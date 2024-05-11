Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Nova Cannabis Price Performance
Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$67.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.10 million.
About Nova Cannabis
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nova Cannabis
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.