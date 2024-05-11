NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 550.0% in April

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300,321.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

