Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Raised to C$59.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at C$79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$64.89 and a 12 month high of C$92.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.6844584 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.48 per share, with a total value of C$35,740.00. In other Nutrien news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,077.24. Also, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.48 per share, with a total value of C$35,740.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $109,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.