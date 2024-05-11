Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 0.7%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.26. 1,027,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31,731% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.
Nuvei Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
