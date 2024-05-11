NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Swiss National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 221,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of NVIDIA worth $3,824,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 10,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,943,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,429,238,000 after purchasing an additional 594,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.46 and a one year high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $876.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $951.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

