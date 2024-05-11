NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,943,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,243 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NVIDIA worth $4,429,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,763 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $876.84 and a 200 day moving average of $662.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.46 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $951.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

