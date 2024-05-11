NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after buying an additional 1,189,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $951.55.

NVDA stock opened at $898.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.46 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $876.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

