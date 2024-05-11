NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 52,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $876.84 and its 200-day moving average is $662.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.46 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $951.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

