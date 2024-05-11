NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $914.01 and last traded at $897.89. 16,652,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 50,563,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $887.47.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $951.55.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,637 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $876.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

