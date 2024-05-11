NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SRV opened at $43.71 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

