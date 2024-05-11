Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $20,071,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,670 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $3,122,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL opened at $5.66 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $875.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 321.12% and a negative net margin of 138.15%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

