OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.41. OmniAb shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 137,696 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 148.16%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 225,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 225,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $64,695.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,110 shares in the company, valued at $928,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

