Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.