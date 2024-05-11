One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSS Free Report ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of One Stop Systems worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.