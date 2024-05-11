Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Shares of OTEX opened at $30.35 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Open Text by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 12.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

