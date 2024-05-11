Oppenheimer Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAR. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 128.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

